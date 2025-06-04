Left Menu

Tariffs Trouble: How Trump's Steel War Impacts Your Grocery Bill

President Trump's new 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports may cause grocery prices to rise, as these metals are essential for packaging. Experts caution that the tariffs could disadvantage domestic producers while benefiting foreign ones, leading to increased costs for consumers across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:30 IST
Tariffs Trouble: How Trump's Steel War Impacts Your Grocery Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum is poised to affect Americans' grocery bills, given their pervasive use in product packaging.

The 50% tariff hike, effective Wednesday, raises fears of increased costs for consumer goods from soup to soda. Trade expert Usha Haley suggests that these tariffs could heighten grocery costs, challenge international alliances, and strain different industries without necessarily rejuvenating U.S. manufacturing.

Domestic tin mill steel production has decreased, forcing reliance on costlier imports, says Robert Budway from the Can Manufacturers Institute. ConAgra and Campbell Co. are among companies grappling with higher costs, potentially leading to pricier canned goods. The tariffs' ripple effects could further elevate retail prices, indirectly affecting a range of products.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025