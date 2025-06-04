Left Menu

Regulatory Clampdown on Turkish Airlines Amid Safety Concerns

Civil aviation authorities have advised Turkish Airlines to adhere strictly to ICAO and DGCA standards. A recent safety inspection at several Indian airports highlighted various non-compliances, including unauthorized personnel handling operations and lack of necessary permissions and agreements. Further inspections are to ensure ongoing compliance.

In a significant regulatory move, civil aviation authorities have mandated Turkish Airlines to align fully with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) standards. This directive follows a comprehensive safety oversight and ramp inspection carried out across Turkish Airlines' operations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

The inspection, conducted from May 29 to June 2, uncovered several lapses, including unauthorized personnel managing aircraft operations and absence of crucial permissions for transporting dangerous goods. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation discovered that certain ground handling procedures in Bengaluru were being executed by technicians instead of certified engineers.

Additionally, the inspection revealed deficiencies in Turkish Airlines' relationship with its Ground Handling Agent, underlining the absence of a Service Level Agreement which has led to gaps in accountability and equipment management. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has assured ongoing inspections to avert future non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

