Transformative Rail Link Heralds New Era for Jammu and Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha claims the new Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and Vande Bharat train service will revolutionize trade and business in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chenab Bridge, part of this link, symbolizes rapid development in the region, significantly impacting its economy and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:25 IST
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha praised the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link as a landmark achievement that will enhance business and trade in Jammu and Kashmir. He believes it marks the beginning of a transformative era for the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Chenab Bridge, the world's tallest railway bridge, along with the Vande Bharat train line connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Spanning 272 km, this rail development is expected to provide direct connectivity to the valley.

Notably, PM Modi has inaugurated major infrastructure projects worth Rs 64,400 crore in J&K. The Rs 43,780 crore rail project demonstrates engineering excellence aimed at boosting trade and economic growth. Sinha highlights that under Modi's leadership, J&K is progressing towards becoming self-sufficient while improving nationwide connectivity.

