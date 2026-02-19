Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Condemns Hate Crimes Against Minorities

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has taken a strong stance against hate crimes targeting minorities by admitting a resolution proposed by PDP MLA Waheed-Ur-Rehman Parra. This resolution comes in light of increasing attacks on Kashmiri students and traders, sparking calls for stringent law enforcement.

Under Rule 179 of the Legislative Assembly protocols, the resolution urges the Indian government and state authorities to act decisively to prevent and prosecute such offenses. Growing concerns are linked to incidents across states, highlighting the urgent need for safeguards and accountability.

In parallel, Congress MLAs Irfan Lone and Iftikhar Ahmed staged a protest in response to alleged harassment of Kashmiris. They cited a specific incident in Rajasthan involving Kashmiri nursing students. Their call for intervention targets Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding an end to these acts.

