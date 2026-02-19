Alert Troops Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Jammu & Kashmir

In a notable display of vigilance, Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The timely intervention came after suspicious movements were detected early Thursday, following intelligence inputs and consistent surveillance.

The army's White Knight Corps disclosed that the terrorists' movement was identified in the Nathua Tibba area of the Sunderbani sector. Troops quickly responded with strategic firepower, effectively thwarting the attempted breach.

High operational alertness remains, with comprehensive control over the region ensured through a combination of ground and aerial surveillance, according to army sources. A subsequent search operation has been launched and remains ongoing, officials stated.

