Trump to End Controversial 'Quiet Skies' Program

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to terminate the Transportation Safety Authority's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance program. An announcement might occur on Thursday. The program has faced scrutiny from Republican lawmakers, especially after DNI Tulsi Gabbard was placed on its watch list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 04:54 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is on the verge of dismantling the Transportation Safety Authority's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance initiative, according to sources cited by CBS News. The report emerged on Wednesday through a post on X, mentioning unidentified sources close to the matter.

The program's shutdown could be officially declared as early as Thursday, a CBS report hinted, referring to an undisclosed U.S. official as the source of the information.

The 'Quiet Skies' initiative drew heightened attention from Republican lawmakers earlier this year, particularly following the controversial inclusion of U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on its surveillance list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

