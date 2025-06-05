Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Mumbai Railway Station

A 27-year-old man died after his neck got stuck in iron fencing while alighting a train at Mumbai Central station. The incident occurred as he attempted to get off from the wrong side. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 27-year-old man at Mumbai Central railway station on Thursday morning. The victim's neck became ensnared in iron fencing while attempting to disembark from the wrong side of a local train, officials reported.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 am on the Western Railway network. Witnesses stated that the man attempted to alight from the opposite side, where protective fencing is installed, resulting in his neck being damaged and ultimately leading to his death, according to a railway police official.

Emergency services arrived quickly, transporting the injured man to Nair Hospital. However, he was declared dead upon arrival. A postmortem is being conducted to ascertain further details, as the investigation into the unfortunate event continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

