Tragic Dowry Death Raises Alarming Questions in Nagla Khaped

A chilling incident of alleged dowry death has rocked Nagla Khaped village after a woman's body was discovered hanging at her in-laws' residence. Police identified the victim, Ritu, and booked five suspects in connection with this tragic case.

The incident took place on Thursday evening. According to a complaint by Ritu's father, Sanjay, his daughter was killed over unmet dowry demands, and her body was then hanged to stage a suicide.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao confirmed that the suspects include Ritu's husband, Vineet, and father-in-law, Bittu. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination as the investigation intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)