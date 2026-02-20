Tragic Dowry Death Raises Alarming Questions in Nagla Khaped
In Nagla Khaped, a woman's body was found hanging at her in-laws' home, suspected as a dowry death. Her father alleged in-laws murdered her over unmet dowry demands. Five, including her husband, are implicated. The police registered a case; the body awaits post-mortem results, deepening the investigation.
A chilling incident of alleged dowry death has rocked Nagla Khaped village after a woman's body was discovered hanging at her in-laws' residence. Police identified the victim, Ritu, and booked five suspects in connection with this tragic case.
The incident took place on Thursday evening. According to a complaint by Ritu's father, Sanjay, his daughter was killed over unmet dowry demands, and her body was then hanged to stage a suicide.
Circle Officer Rupali Rao confirmed that the suspects include Ritu's husband, Vineet, and father-in-law, Bittu. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination as the investigation intensifies.
