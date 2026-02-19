Left Menu

Congress Leader Demands Probe into Tribal Villager's Death

Senior Congress leader Charandas Mahant has requested the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the death of a tribal villager in Chhattisgarh. The incident involved alleged administrative misconduct resulting in one death and injuries, raising concerns over human rights violations and prompting calls for justice and accountability.

Raipur | Updated: 19-02-2026
Senior Congress leader Charandas Mahant has called for an independent investigation by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the death of a tribal villager in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

Mahant's request follows the February 15 incident where Ram alias Ramnaresh died and two others were injured due to suspected administrative misconduct concerning illegal bauxite mining in Hanspur village. The incident has ignited distress among local communities and civil rights advocates, prompting allegations of excessive force and a severe violation of human rights.

Mahant has urged the NHRC to ascertain those responsible, ensure justice, and provide compensation and support to the victim's family while also securing medical care for the injured. Arrests have been made, including of sub-divisional magistrate Karun Dahariya.

