Congress Leader Demands Probe into Tribal Villager's Death

Senior Congress leader Charandas Mahant has called for an independent investigation by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the death of a tribal villager in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

Mahant's request follows the February 15 incident where Ram alias Ramnaresh died and two others were injured due to suspected administrative misconduct concerning illegal bauxite mining in Hanspur village. The incident has ignited distress among local communities and civil rights advocates, prompting allegations of excessive force and a severe violation of human rights.

Mahant has urged the NHRC to ascertain those responsible, ensure justice, and provide compensation and support to the victim's family while also securing medical care for the injured. Arrests have been made, including of sub-divisional magistrate Karun Dahariya.

(With inputs from agencies.)