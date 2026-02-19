Gauteng Appoints Independent Law Firm in Grade R Death Probe

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has appointed an independent investigative law firm to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Grade R learner Manqoba Mnisi at Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg.

The move signals a decisive step by the provincial government to ensure transparency, accountability and legal compliance following the learner’s death on Monday, 2 February, after an incident on school premises.

Independent Probe to Establish Full Facts

Amid unclear and contested details surrounding the incident, the department has mandated Buthelezi-Vilakazi Incorporated to conduct a comprehensive, impartial investigation.

“The department remains unwavering in its commitment to establishing the truth. We have full confidence in the independence and capability of Buthelezi-Vilakazi Incorporated to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation,” Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Thursday.

“Whatever findings emerge from this process will be acted upon decisively, as has been the case with previous independent investigations undertaken by the department.”

The MEC formally introduced the legal team to the Mnisi family, the School Management Team (SMT), and the School Governing Body (SGB), underscoring the department’s commitment to openness and procedural fairness.

Broad Scope of Investigation

The appointed law firm has been given wide-ranging terms of reference to ensure that every aspect of the matter is examined.

The investigation will include interviews with:

• The District Director

• Circuit Manager

• Cluster Leader

• The school principal

• Educator(s) and general assistant(s)

• The learner’s parent(s)

• Security officers

• Learners at the school

• Community members and any other relevant witnesses

Legal and Policy Compliance Under Scrutiny

Beyond fact-finding, the investigation will assess compliance with key legislative frameworks, including:

• The South African Schools Act

• The Employment Equity Act

• The Children’s Act

• Other applicable education and child protection laws

The firm has been tasked with determining:

• Whether the allegations surrounding the learner’s death have merit

• The exact circumstances leading to the incident

• The conduct of educators, the principal and School Management Team

• Whether the incident was properly reported to the department

• The confirmed cause of death

• Whether any department employees failed in their legal duty of care

• Whether the department bears any legal liability

• Whether there were omissions or systemic failures

• Whether similar risks exist at the school

• The role, if any, played by the School Governing Body

• Whether counselling was provided to affected learners and staff — and whether further psychosocial support is required

Two-Week Deadline for Findings

Buthelezi-Vilakazi Incorporated has been given two weeks to complete its investigation and submit a report containing clear findings and actionable recommendations.

The department has emphasised that the outcome will inform further steps, including potential disciplinary measures, policy adjustments or systemic interventions.

Commitment to Accountability

The GDE reiterated that the investigation is not a procedural formality but a substantive accountability mechanism aimed at protecting learners and strengthening school safety systems.

“The MEC reiterated the department’s determination to uncover the truth of what transpired, noting the commitment is shared by the Mnisi family,” the department said.

The case has drawn public attention amid broader national concerns about learner safety, duty of care in early childhood education, and institutional accountability within schools.

The department has pledged to keep the family and the public informed once the independent report is concluded.