Vande Bharat Express Set to Revolutionize Commuting Between Katra and Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar, set to start commercial operations on June 7. The service includes two trains offering multiple classes and is designed with special features for extreme conditions. It aims to boost connectivity and religious tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vande Bharat train service, connecting Katra and Srinagar, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Northern Railway has announced that commercial operations will commence on June 7, and advance bookings are now open through the IRCTC.

Designed for extreme climates, the new train service offers enhanced features such as anti-freezing technology, bio-toilets, and heating systems in its coaches. Passengers can choose between Chair Car and Executive Class, with fares set at Rs 715 and Rs 1320, respectively.

The service aims to improve accessibility to major pilgrimage sites like the Kheer Bhawani Temple, Martand Sun Temple, and the Amarnath Yatra, thereby boosting religious tourism in the region. With trip schedules and key features outlined, the service is set to enhance regional connectivity significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

