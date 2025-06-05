Air India Expands Flight Network to Bangkok, Colombo, and Kathmandu

Air India announced an expansion of its flight services to meet rising passenger demand, adding flights to Bangkok, Colombo, and Kathmandu starting July 7, 2025. The update includes a sixth daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu, pushing weekly operations on this route from 35 to 42 flights.

Further additions include a second daily flight between Delhi and Colombo, doubling the frequency from 7 to 14 weekly flights. The Mumbai-Bangkok route will see a third daily flight, increasing the weekly frequency from 13 to 18 flights, according to a statement from Air India.

The airline assured that over 7,000 new seats would be available with these enhancements. Flights to Kathmandu and Bangkok will utilize Air India's top narrow-body aircraft equipped with Premium Economy Class, ensuring a high-quality passenger experience. Seamless one-stop connectivity will be offered to North America, Europe, and the Far East.

These additional flights will bring Air India's totals to 42 weekly flights to Kathmandu, 28 to Colombo, and 46 to Bangkok. Booking options are open across all platforms, including the Air India website, app, and third-party travel agencies.

The expansion aligns with Air India's broader transformation under the Vihaan.AI initiative. Since returning to Tata Sons in 2022, Air India has ordered 570 new aircraft and relaunched its aviation training academy. Future plans include a flying school and maintenance base, set to enhance operational capabilities between 2025 and 2026.