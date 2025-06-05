Left Menu

US Travel Ban Sparks Controversy and Uncertainty

President Trump signed a proclamation enforcing travel bans on nationals from 12 countries, effective June 9, 2025, citing security threats. A full travel ban applies to some nations, while others face partial restrictions. Exceptions include permanent residents and diplomats. Additional 41 countries are under review for future restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:03 IST
US Travel Ban Sparks Controversy and Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing rigorous travel restrictions on nationals from 12 countries. The new policy, set to take effect on June 9, 2025, aims to safeguard the United States from perceived foreign terrorists and other security threats.

The full travel ban predominantly affects nations like Afghanistan and Myanmar, applying to nationals outside the U.S. without valid visas on the enactment date. Other countries face partial restrictions on certain temporary visa categories. However, the bans exempt permanent residents, diplomats, and athletes traveling for international sports events.

The administration has signaled that 41 additional countries may face similar restrictions in the future. This decision has sparked widespread controversy and uncertainty, leaving affected communities anxious about their travel and immigration prospects.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025