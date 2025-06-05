US Travel Ban Sparks Controversy and Uncertainty

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing rigorous travel restrictions on nationals from 12 countries. The new policy, set to take effect on June 9, 2025, aims to safeguard the United States from perceived foreign terrorists and other security threats.

The full travel ban predominantly affects nations like Afghanistan and Myanmar, applying to nationals outside the U.S. without valid visas on the enactment date. Other countries face partial restrictions on certain temporary visa categories. However, the bans exempt permanent residents, diplomats, and athletes traveling for international sports events.

The administration has signaled that 41 additional countries may face similar restrictions in the future. This decision has sparked widespread controversy and uncertainty, leaving affected communities anxious about their travel and immigration prospects.