Xi and Trump's 90-Day Trade Truce: Calls for Cooperation Amid Tariff Tensions

In a significant move toward de-escalating ongoing tariff tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump engaged in a comprehensive phone call on Thursday. The dialogue, focused primarily on trade, concluded with both sides agreeing to lower tariffs temporarily and to convene further talks among their trade representatives.

During the conversation, Xi urged Trump to proceed cautiously on the Taiwan issue, highlighting a mutual understanding reached at Geneva to reduce tariffs. Trump's expression of respect for President Xi underlined the importance of maintaining a strong US-China relationship, as exacerbating issues such as trade imbalances and rare earth exports remain crucial points of discussion.

The discussion also underscored the US commitment to honoring China's sovereignty claim over Taiwan and expressed support for Chinese students. The back-and-forth between the world's largest economies points to a hopeful resolution of intricate trade disagreements over the next 90 days.