Left Menu

RBI's Rate Cut: A Boon for Affordable Housing Market

CREDAI hails RBI's 50 basis point repo rate cut as a timely move to boost housing sales, especially in the mid-income and affordable housing segments. This decision is expected to improve consumer sentiment and home loan affordability, benefiting the struggling affordable housing sector amidst declining sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:26 IST
RBI's Rate Cut: A Boon for Affordable Housing Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) applauds the Reserve Bank of India's bold move to slash the repo rate by 50 basis points, viewing it as a catalyst for increased residential property sales. This decision is expected to boost consumer confidence, particularly benefiting the mid-income and affordable housing markets that have faced downturns in recent years.

CREDAI President Shekhar G Patel emphasized that the RBI's rate cut is a strategic initiative aimed at stimulating domestic demand. He highlighted the decision's potential to enhance home loan affordability, particularly by reducing EMIs, thus encouraging more first-time homebuyers to enter the market.

According to Patel, the cumulative 100 basis point reduction over the previous six months is set to revitalize the affordable housing sector, which has been under considerable pressure. Lower interest rates are anticipated to increase financial viability for developers and improve purchasing capabilities for homebuyers. Meanwhile, industry observers have noted a decline in housing sales across major cities during the January-March quarter compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025