Goa's Innovative Road Safety Initiative: Changing Driving Behaviors

The Goa government has launched a mandatory road safety orientation for new and renewing driving licence applicants. Partnering with BharatCares and Diageo India, the 'Wrong Side of The Road' program aims to reduce road fatalities by educating drivers on safe practices, driving behavior change, and new road signs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Goa government has initiated a significant step towards enhancing road safety with the launch of a mandatory orientation programme for individuals applying for new or renewed driving licenses. This initiative, part of a broader effort to curb road accidents, was spearheaded by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in response to the rising number of road-related fatalities.

Data from the state's transport department indicates that annually 300-350 people lose their lives in road accidents in Goa, often due to negligent and rash driving. The orientation, branded as 'Wrong Side of The Road' (WSOTR), was introduced in collaboration with social organizations such as BharatCares and Diageo India, aiming to instill a sense of responsibility among drivers.

Project coordinator Dhanraj Chouhan emphasized the transformative nature of WSOTR, describing it as a behavioral change movement. Through advanced, technology-driven modules, participants are educated about the hazards of reckless and drunk driving. The programme, implemented across all seven Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state, ensures comprehensive education, including the importance of safety belts, helmets, and recognition of new road signs, delivered in multiple languages for accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

