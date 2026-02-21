Left Menu

Tragic Accidents Claim Lives Across Uttar Pradesh

A series of fatal accidents in Uttar Pradesh have left several dead, including a family involved in a car crash near Kalyanpur and young men killed in Mathura. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate relief and rescue operations at the accident sites.

Updated: 21-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/File ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This morning, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a grim tragedy as four individuals lost their lives in a road accident in Fatehpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took swift cognisance of the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

In a related development, another road mishap near Kalyanpur claimed four lives when a vehicle ferrying a family plunged into a pond. Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Shraddha Narendra Pandey confirmed the rescue of six out of the ten people aboard. The deceased victims included two women, a man, and a child, with efforts underway to recover the sunken vehicle.

Adding to the series of unfortunate events, a car carrying four young men skid off a road in Mathura, ending in a deadly canal plunge. Despite the attempts of nearby residents to rescue them, all passengers succumbed to the crash. They were en route to a wedding in Deeg, Rajasthan, when their journey was abruptly cut short.

(With inputs from agencies.)

