Tragic Accidents Claim Lives Across Uttar Pradesh

This morning, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a grim tragedy as four individuals lost their lives in a road accident in Fatehpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took swift cognisance of the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

In a related development, another road mishap near Kalyanpur claimed four lives when a vehicle ferrying a family plunged into a pond. Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Shraddha Narendra Pandey confirmed the rescue of six out of the ten people aboard. The deceased victims included two women, a man, and a child, with efforts underway to recover the sunken vehicle.

Adding to the series of unfortunate events, a car carrying four young men skid off a road in Mathura, ending in a deadly canal plunge. Despite the attempts of nearby residents to rescue them, all passengers succumbed to the crash. They were en route to a wedding in Deeg, Rajasthan, when their journey was abruptly cut short.

