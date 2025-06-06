Milestone Journey: Vande Bharat's First Ride Between Katra and Srinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region, enhancing connectivity. The service offers two travel classes: Chair Car and Executive Class, with respective fares.
- Country:
- India
In a historical moment for the regional transportation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. This new service marks the first train connection linking the Kashmir valley with the Jammu region, promising to significantly improve connectivity in the area.
The launch event witnessed the presence of notable figures including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, highlighting the importance of this initiative for the region.
According to Northern Railway, the train offers two travel classes: Chair Car and Executive Class. Tickets are priced at Rs 715 and Rs 1,320, respectively, providing passengers with options based on comfort and affordability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Orders Immediate Shutdown of Official Websites on Private Domains
TMC Demands Full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
Ongoing Clash in Jammu and Kashmir: A Martyr and Strategic Offensive
Railway Minister Boosts Efficiency at Historic Jamalpur Workshop
Hailstorm Drama: Indigo Flight Denied Pakistan Airspace Entry, Safe Landing in Srinagar