Milestone Journey: Vande Bharat's First Ride Between Katra and Srinagar

In a historical moment for the regional transportation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. This new service marks the first train connection linking the Kashmir valley with the Jammu region, promising to significantly improve connectivity in the area.

The launch event witnessed the presence of notable figures including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, highlighting the importance of this initiative for the region.

According to Northern Railway, the train offers two travel classes: Chair Car and Executive Class. Tickets are priced at Rs 715 and Rs 1,320, respectively, providing passengers with options based on comfort and affordability.

