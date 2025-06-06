Delhi Airport Gears Up for Critical Upgrades, Faces Temporary Runway Closure

Delhi's main airport will undergo a significant three-month change as it plans to temporarily halt operations on one of its runways. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, confirmed that Runway 10/28 will be shut down to facilitate critical upgrades amid foggy conditions.

The infrastructure enhancement involves updating an outdated Instrument Landing System (ILS) and ensuring compliance with CAT III-B standards. This sophisticated system allows aircraft to land in extremely low visibility, ultimately affecting around 100 flights, with 43 rescheduled and 57 departures canceled. Cancellations account for a minor percentage of DIAL's total capacity.

Despite these disruptions, DIAL continues to hold a strong financial outlook. Global firm Fitch Ratings upgraded its rating to BB+ due to improved financial performance. As the largest Indian airport, DIAL is poised for long-term growth, undeterred by the upcoming Noida International Airport slated for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)