Delhi's Sustainable Mobility Leap: 100 Electric Buses to Roll Out on Key Routes

The Delhi government is set to enhance its public transport with the launch of 100 electric inter-state buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). According to an official statement, these eco-friendly buses will serve 17 crucial routes, including those linking to significant religious and pilgrimage sites.

Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh chaired a DTC Board meeting to discuss key initiatives for transforming public transport. The board outlined plans to roll out Type-3 electric buses, which will strengthen Delhi's connectivity with neighboring states, supporting the government's 'Viksit Sankalp Patra' vision and the broader Green Delhi, Clean Delhi goals.

Singh emphasized that these buses are a significant move towards sustainable mobility, improving access to nearby regions and reducing pollution in Delhi. Additionally, DTC aims to boost financial resilience through advertisement revenue on buses, intending to generate Rs 5 crore annually. Efforts are underway to expand this revenue stream by increasing the number of buses available for advertising.