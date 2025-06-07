Left Menu

Goa's Transport Aggregator Guidelines: A Boost for Local Taxi Business?

The Goa government has proposed the Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, aimed at regulating app-based taxi services. These guidelines emphasize using locally registered vehicles and Goan drivers. Despite protests from taxi operators, officials assure the regulations will boost local business. Feedback from stakeholders is overwhelmingly positive and constructive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to protests from taxi operators, the Goa government announced new draft guidelines designed to enhance local taxi businesses. Known as the Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, the rules seek to regulate app-based taxi services in the state.

The guidelines mandate that aggregators obtain a valid license from the Goa government and adhere to operational and legal requirements. Specific stipulations include using vehicles registered in Goa and employing only drivers with a valid badge issued in the state.

Transport Director P. Pravimal Abhishek assured that the guidelines serve local interests, promoting the 3G Model — Goan Taxis, Goan Drivers, and Government Fares. While the draft is open for public feedback until June 30, reactions have been largely positive and constructive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

