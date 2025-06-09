Left Menu

Polish Aviation Forces Mobilized Amid Rising Tensions

Poland activated its aircraft to secure national airspace after Russia launched air strikes near the Polish-Ukrainian border. This maneuver aims to protect regions close to potential threats, as Ukrainian air forces reported missile and drone alerts nationwide.

Early Monday, Polish and allied aircraft were mobilized as a precautionary measure to secure Polish airspace. This response followed Russia's recent air strikes targeting western Ukraine, close to Poland's border, according to the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces.

The Command emphasized on social media platform X that these actions are part of broader security measures for regions bordering high-risk areas.

Concurrently, all of Ukraine faced air raid alerts as early as 0200 GMT on Monday, with the Ukrainian Air Force announcing imminent threats from Russian missile and drone attacks.

