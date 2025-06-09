Polish Aviation Forces Mobilized Amid Rising Tensions

Early Monday, Polish and allied aircraft were mobilized as a precautionary measure to secure Polish airspace. This response followed Russia's recent air strikes targeting western Ukraine, close to Poland's border, according to the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces.

The Command emphasized on social media platform X that these actions are part of broader security measures for regions bordering high-risk areas.

Concurrently, all of Ukraine faced air raid alerts as early as 0200 GMT on Monday, with the Ukrainian Air Force announcing imminent threats from Russian missile and drone attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)