Tragic Commute: Overcrowded Train Mishap in Thane

Four commuters, including a constable, died and six were injured after falling from an overcrowded train in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident between Diva and Kopar stations occurred during rush hour. Officials are investigating the overcrowding concerns and the cause of the fatal accident.

Updated: 09-06-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, four commuters, including a government railway police constable, lost their lives while six others sustained injuries after falling from a moving and overcrowded local train in Thane district, Maharashtra. The mishap occurred on Monday morning during the peak office rush hour.

The accident took place between Diva and Kopar stations, as the two trains headed towards Kasara brushed past each other, causing passengers hanging from footboards to collide. The tragic event has once again highlighted the pressing need for addressing overcrowding and passenger safety in Mumbai's suburban rail network.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have both expressed sorrow over the incident, promising necessary support and medical aid to the victims' families. Additionally, a high-powered committee has been commissioned to investigate the cause and ensure strict actions if any negligence is found.

