Tragic Commute: Overcrowded Train Mishap in Thane

In a tragic incident, four commuters, including a government railway police constable, lost their lives while six others sustained injuries after falling from a moving and overcrowded local train in Thane district, Maharashtra. The mishap occurred on Monday morning during the peak office rush hour.

The accident took place between Diva and Kopar stations, as the two trains headed towards Kasara brushed past each other, causing passengers hanging from footboards to collide. The tragic event has once again highlighted the pressing need for addressing overcrowding and passenger safety in Mumbai's suburban rail network.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have both expressed sorrow over the incident, promising necessary support and medical aid to the victims' families. Additionally, a high-powered committee has been commissioned to investigate the cause and ensure strict actions if any negligence is found.

