Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Shocking Biker Death Case

The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to two contractors charged with negligence in the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into an inadequately secured pit. The court highlighted the lack of safety measures and the contractors' attempts to evade responsibility for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has refused anticipatory bail for two contractors accused of negligence in a tragic accident where a 25-year-old biker lost his life after falling into an unsecured pit in Janakpuri.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma criticized the contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, for failing to ensure safety at the site as mandated. The pit, measuring 20 feet by 13 feet and 14 feet deep, turned into a death trap due to inadequate safety protocols, violating multiple conditions, including those from traffic police.

The court emphasized that citizens' lives should not be collateral damage to contractual work, stressing accountability. The contractors allegedly prioritized self-protection over victim assistance, a factor in the denial of bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

