Dramatic Turn in Ranji Trophy: J&K Skipper Fined for Head-Butting Incident

In a controversial turn of events during the Ranji Trophy final, Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra is poised to face penalties for his on-field behavior. Dogra, in a moment of on-field tension, head-butted Karnataka's substitute fielder KV Aneesh, leading to anticipated disciplinary action from the BCCI.

The incident occurred during a tumultuous second day when Dogra faced aggressive bowling from Prasidh Krishna and verbal jabs from close-in fielders. Despite the fracas, Dogra downplayed the confrontation as a spontaneous reaction in the game's heat.

The confrontation involved various team members, drawing notable attention from umpires and sparking an exchange between the teams. As the match progresses, Dogra's mild punishment looms, highlighting the intense nature of competitive sports. Jammu and Kashmir concluded the day's play with a commanding score of 527 for 6.

