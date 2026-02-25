Left Menu

Samson's Potential Inclusion as India Prepares for Crunch T20 Clash Against Zimbabwe

India considers including Sanju Samson for their pivotal T20 World Cup game against Zimbabwe following a disappointing loss to South Africa. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasizes sticking to an aggressive strategy. The team faces challenges with Abhishek Sharma's form and awaits Rinku Singh's return.

With the pursuit of a semi-final berth hanging in the balance, India is contemplating bringing in wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for Thursday's crucial T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has suggested potential changes after India's lackluster performance against South Africa, their worst in two years.

Kotak admitted the team needs to rethink their combinations, particularly against the opposition's left-handed openers and off-spin bowling. Although Samson's inclusion isn't a certainty, his potential to invigorate the opening partnership is under consideration.

India remains committed to their aggressive style, bolstered by the expected return of Rinku Singh following a family emergency. Despite setbacks, they are focused on maintaining their winning momentum for a spot in the semi-finals.

