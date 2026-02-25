Left Menu

Parliamentary Affairs Ministry to Lead Discussions Amidst Political Tensions

The government seeks opposition collaboration in selecting ministries for budget debates, as Speaker Om Birla refrains from participating due to a pending no-confidence motion. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry will engage with opposition parties, planning debates on five ministries. Tensions rise with previous session disruptions over Rahul Gandhi's remarks and a no-confidence motion against Birla.

The Indian government is set to engage in discussions with opposition parties regarding the selection of ministries for debates on demands for grants in the Lok Sabha. This development follows Speaker Om Birla's decision to abstain from the process due to a pending no-confidence motion against him.

With the second part of the Budget session running from March 9 to April 2, it has been decided that debates will cover approximately five ministries. Traditionally led by the Lok Sabha speaker, the selection process will instead be managed by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry due to the impasse caused by Birla's situation.

Previously, the first part of the Budget session faced disruptions over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disallowed quotes regarding a former Army chief's memoir on the 2020 India-China conflict. A no-confidence motion against Birla, alleged for partisan behavior, led him to step back as the presiding officer, escalating political tensions further.

