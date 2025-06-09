Railway Ministry to Implement Automatic Doors on Mumbai Suburban Trains

In a decisive move aimed at bolstering passenger safety, the Railway Ministry has announced the integration of automatic door-closing systems across all new and existing local trains in the Mumbai Suburban network. This decision follows a harrowing incident near Thane district where four passengers tragically lost their lives after falling from an overcrowded train.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, indicated the urgency of the situation, citing this tragedy as a pivotal moment for safety advancements. According to Kumar, all rakes currently in service will be retrofitted with the automatic door feature to prevent similar mishaps.

The unfortunate event unfolded between Diva and Kopar stations, leaving Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assure the public of an ongoing investigation. The railway authorities are working diligently to address and mitigate potential risks associated with commuter overcrowding.