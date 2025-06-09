Left Menu

Railway Ministry to Implement Automatic Doors on Mumbai Suburban Trains

In response to a tragic incident in Thane district where passengers fell from an overcrowded train, the Railway Ministry has announced the implementation of automatic door closing facilities on all existing and new local trains in the Mumbai Suburban network to enhance safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:50 IST
Railway Ministry to Implement Automatic Doors on Mumbai Suburban Trains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move aimed at bolstering passenger safety, the Railway Ministry has announced the integration of automatic door-closing systems across all new and existing local trains in the Mumbai Suburban network. This decision follows a harrowing incident near Thane district where four passengers tragically lost their lives after falling from an overcrowded train.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, indicated the urgency of the situation, citing this tragedy as a pivotal moment for safety advancements. According to Kumar, all rakes currently in service will be retrofitted with the automatic door feature to prevent similar mishaps.

The unfortunate event unfolded between Diva and Kopar stations, leaving Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assure the public of an ongoing investigation. The railway authorities are working diligently to address and mitigate potential risks associated with commuter overcrowding.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025