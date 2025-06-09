Dhruv Consultancy Ventures into Saudi Arabia's Road Infrastructure Sector

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited, a prominent infrastructure consultancy firm in India, has made a significant leap into the international arena by securing a road infrastructure project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Engaged by Core Axis Company, Jeddah-Makkah, DCSL will provide comprehensive design consultancy services.

Valued at USD 22,000, this contract involves detailed design work, including profile and cross-section drawings, road markings, and model verification, with a one-month completion window. Notably, this is Dhruv Consultancy's inaugural international project within the Middle East and its first private sector consultancy abroad, signaling a pivotal step towards global expansion.

As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 plan, which aims for vast economic diversification and infrastructure enhancement, Dhruv Consultancy's involvement resonates with the Kingdom's strategic goals. This enables the company to play a crucial role in Saudi's growing market for engineering solutions, fostering global collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)