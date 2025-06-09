Left Menu

Dhruv Consultancy Ventures into Saudi Arabia's Road Infrastructure Sector

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (DCSL), a renowned infrastructure consultancy company in India, has expanded into the international private sector market with a road infrastructure project in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move marks DCSL's first overseas assignment as a private sector consultant and aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic development plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:32 IST
Dhruv Consultancy Ventures into Saudi Arabia's Road Infrastructure Sector
Dhruv Consultancy Secures First International Private Sector Project in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited, a prominent infrastructure consultancy firm in India, has made a significant leap into the international arena by securing a road infrastructure project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Engaged by Core Axis Company, Jeddah-Makkah, DCSL will provide comprehensive design consultancy services.

Valued at USD 22,000, this contract involves detailed design work, including profile and cross-section drawings, road markings, and model verification, with a one-month completion window. Notably, this is Dhruv Consultancy's inaugural international project within the Middle East and its first private sector consultancy abroad, signaling a pivotal step towards global expansion.

As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 plan, which aims for vast economic diversification and infrastructure enhancement, Dhruv Consultancy's involvement resonates with the Kingdom's strategic goals. This enables the company to play a crucial role in Saudi's growing market for engineering solutions, fostering global collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025