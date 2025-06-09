Left Menu

Smoke Disruption Hits Delhi Metro's Pink Line

Train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line were disrupted due to smoke in a technical room. Signalling and fare collection systems at Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake were affected, limiting train speeds. The Delhi Fire Service is aiding recovery efforts while announcements update passengers.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:02 IST
Train operations on a section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line faced disruption on Monday after smoke was detected at the technical room of the Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake station, officials reported.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), smoke was observed around 11:20 am, impacting the station's signalling and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems. Consequently, trains approaching Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake are running at a restricted speed of 25 kmph due to the temporary signalling unavailability.

The remainder of the Pink Line remains operational as usual. Personnel from the Delhi Fire Service have been deployed to disperse the smoke, and restoration work is underway to bring affected systems back online. DMRC is ensuring frequent public announcements are made to keep passengers informed about the ongoing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

