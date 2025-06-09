Blue Energy Pioneers Sustainable Transport with LNG Trucks

Blue Energy Motors has taken a significant step in advancing sustainable transportation by delivering eight LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks to Inland World Logistics. The handover ceremony took place at the Chakan manufacturing plant in Pune, heralding a new era for the logistics giant.

These innovative trucks promise to revolutionize the industry with their 30 percent lower carbon emissions and significantly reduced operating costs, while maintaining payload and power efficiency. This shift underscores the growing appeal of ESG-aligned solutions for fleet operators.

To date, Blue Energy Motors has more than 800 LNG trucks in operation across various logistics companies, including CONCOR and Greenline, positioning itself at the forefront of eco-friendly transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)