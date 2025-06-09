Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Plane Crash Off San Diego's Coast

A small plane crashed into the ocean near San Diego, leading to an investigation by the US Coast Guard and other agencies. The Cessna 414, carrying six individuals, went down shortly after taking off. Authorities are examining debris near Point Loma, where the water depth is 200 feet.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation following a small plane's crash into the ocean, approximately 8 kilometers from the San Diego coastline. The incident involved a Cessna 414 twin-engine aircraft carrying six passengers.

The US Coast Guard discovered a debris field near Point Loma Sunday afternoon and initiated a search for the wreckage in an area where the water depth measures around 200 feet.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash occurred shortly after takeoff at 12:30 pm. The plane was en route to Phoenix, as tracked by Flightaware.com. Both the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are actively involved in probing the incident to determine the cause of the crash.

