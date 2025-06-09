Left Menu

Mumbai's Local Trains to Get Safety Upgrade with Automatic Doors

In response to a tragic incident, the Railway Ministry plans to introduce automatic door closing systems in local Mumbai trains. This includes manufacturing new designs and modifying existing trains. Key design changes aim to enhance ventilation, ensuring passenger safety without causing suffocation.

The Railway Ministry is set to enhance the safety of Mumbai's local train commuters by introducing automatic door closing systems. The decision follows a tragic incident where four passengers lost their lives and several were injured when they fell from an overcrowded train in Thane district.

A meeting with the Railway Minister and the Railway Board led to the Integral Coach Factory being assigned the task of developing non-air-conditioned local trains with these safety features. Designed to prevent suffocation, the trains will include louvred doors, roof-mounted ventilation units, and vestibules. The first upgraded train is expected by January 2026.

The plans reflect a targeted effort to address passenger safety concerns without compromising comfort. The issue of overcrowding was highlighted when commuters fell from trains near Mumbra station, with tragic results. The new measures aim to prevent such incidents by allowing safer boarding and alighting even in non-air-conditioned trains.

