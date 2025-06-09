Aviation Tensions: The Near-Miss at Reagan National Airport

Senior U.S. officials are set to address senators on Wednesday regarding a May 1 incident involving two passenger flights forced to abort landings at Reagan National Airport due to an Army helicopter. Brigadier General Matthew Braman, FAA acting head Chris Rocheleau, and NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy will meet with a Senate Commerce subcommittee in a closed-door session.

On January 29, a Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight near Reagan, resulting in 67 deaths. Additionally, two dozen senators have called for audits by the Pentagon and Transportation Department to investigate coordination issues between the Army and air traffic control.

Senator Jerry Moran's office confirmed that the senators will be briefed on military helicopter operations near DCA. Following the incident, the FAA has suspended Army training flights in the vicinity. The introduction of new air safety legislation highlights growing concerns over military and civilian airspace coordination.