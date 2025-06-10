Crackdown on China's 'Zero-Mileage' Used Car Practice

China's official Communist Party newspaper, People's Daily, is calling for an end to the controversial sale of brand new cars as discounted second-hand vehicles, referred to as 'zero-mileage' used cars.

This practice, condemned recently by Great Wall Motor's Chairman, is seen as a market-disturbing tactic inflating sales data and prompting calls for regulatory action to protect consumers and manufacturers.

The paper highlighted negative impacts such as profit margin compression and potential risks for consumers, urging authorities to enforce stricter regulations to ensure fair market competition and encourage innovation in vehicle quality.