Senators Unveil Landmark Crypto Regulation Bill

In a significant move, U.S. senators unveiled draft legislation late Monday, proposing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency. This potential law aims to clarify financial regulators' jurisdiction, a step seen as crucial for the future of digital assets in the country, and could enhance their adoption.

The bill seeks to delineate when crypto tokens are deemed securities, commodities, or otherwise, thereby providing long-sought legal clarity to the industry. It proposes to empower the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the preferred regulator by the industry, to supervise spot crypto markets.

Amidst banks' concerns over stablecoin regulations, the draft also addresses the interest payment issue. Furthermore, the announcement reveals potential debates and amendments, as committees prepare to deliberate on various versions of the bill.