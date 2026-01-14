Left Menu

Senators Unveil Landmark Crypto Regulation Bill

U.S. senators introduced draft legislation to create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, potentially clarifying jurisdiction and boosting digital asset adoption. The bill aims to define crypto tokens and address industry concerns, granting authority to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee spot crypto markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 01:00 IST
Senators Unveil Landmark Crypto Regulation Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, U.S. senators unveiled draft legislation late Monday, proposing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency. This potential law aims to clarify financial regulators' jurisdiction, a step seen as crucial for the future of digital assets in the country, and could enhance their adoption.

The bill seeks to delineate when crypto tokens are deemed securities, commodities, or otherwise, thereby providing long-sought legal clarity to the industry. It proposes to empower the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the preferred regulator by the industry, to supervise spot crypto markets.

Amidst banks' concerns over stablecoin regulations, the draft also addresses the interest payment issue. Furthermore, the announcement reveals potential debates and amendments, as committees prepare to deliberate on various versions of the bill.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implications

Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implicati...

 Global
2
Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

 Global
3
Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

 Russian Federation
4
Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026