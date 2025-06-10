Ridhhima's Academy, a pioneering educational institution, is shifting paradigms by promoting creativity and leadership over rote learning. Established in 2015 by visionary Priyanka Mohan, and dynamically driven by her daughter Ridhhima since 2017, this academy is challenging outdated educational norms that constrain millions of young minds.

Unlike traditional institutions focused on compliance, Ridhhima's Academy emphasizes critical thinking and creativity. Under Ridhhima's leadership, students develop essential real-world skills, such as public speaking and financial literacy. The Certified Public Speaker program, central to the curriculum, prepares students to confidently express themselves on various platforms.

Ridhhima's Academy is a hub for global engagement, encouraging students to participate internationally and innovate across fields. The institution's progressive vision earned Ridhhima Mohan the Global Triumph Foundation Women Achiever Award in 2025 for educational reform. This endorsement highlights her commitment to redefining education as a space for liberation and leadership.

