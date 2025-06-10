Left Menu

Ridhhima's Academy: Revolutionizing Education for Changemakers

Ridhhima's Academy, founded by Priyanka Mohan and led by Ridhhima Mohan, is transforming education by nurturing creativity, leadership, and innovation. Moving beyond traditional exam-focused learning, the academy prioritizes real-world skills like public speaking and emotional intelligence, aiming to create fearless leaders and global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:24 IST
Ridhhima's Academy: Leading the Education Revolution for a Generation That Won't Settle. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ridhhima's Academy, a pioneering educational institution, is shifting paradigms by promoting creativity and leadership over rote learning. Established in 2015 by visionary Priyanka Mohan, and dynamically driven by her daughter Ridhhima since 2017, this academy is challenging outdated educational norms that constrain millions of young minds.

Unlike traditional institutions focused on compliance, Ridhhima's Academy emphasizes critical thinking and creativity. Under Ridhhima's leadership, students develop essential real-world skills, such as public speaking and financial literacy. The Certified Public Speaker program, central to the curriculum, prepares students to confidently express themselves on various platforms.

Ridhhima's Academy is a hub for global engagement, encouraging students to participate internationally and innovate across fields. The institution's progressive vision earned Ridhhima Mohan the Global Triumph Foundation Women Achiever Award in 2025 for educational reform. This endorsement highlights her commitment to redefining education as a space for liberation and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

