Pacific Tensions: China's Naval Maneuvers Stir Regional Concerns

Two Chinese aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, were observed operating in the Pacific, signaling China's expanded maritime capabilities. Japan's defence minister noted the actions weren't targeting specific countries, but symbolized China's growing naval presence. Despite alarm from regional capitals, China stated its activities were routine and lawful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:51 IST
In an unprecedented display of maritime strength, two Chinese aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, were detected conducting simultaneous maneuvers in the Pacific Ocean. This strategic move has sparked concerns in Japan and beyond, reflecting China's intention to extend its naval capabilities.

While Beijing described the operations as routine, Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani emphasized the need for vigilance, ensuring these maneuvers do not compromise Japan's national security. Though Japan refrained from direct criticism, the country is shoring up its Pacific air defenses in response.

The dual carrier operations, near Japan's remote southern islands, highlight China's naval aspirations. China's foreign ministry underscored the legitimacy of their actions, adhering to international norms. Regional analysts, however, remain cautious as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

