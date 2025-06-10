Canon, WISCAR Celebrate Women Empowerment Through Imaging Skills Training

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com), a leading innovator in imaging and optical solutions, in partnership with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), recently marked a significant milestone with the graduation of the second season of its flagship empowerment initiative, ‘Women Who Empower’. Held at Hive by Zen, the creative studio of Canon Ambassador and lifestyle photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke, the Lagos-based event celebrated the growth, skill development, and creative achievements of participating women from across Nigeria.

This initiative is a Canon-led effort to advance women’s inclusion in the photography, videography, and printing sectors, combining hands-on training, mentorship, and community building. Season 2 ran from April 22 to June 5, 2025, offering immersive training in photography, printing, and content creation, helping women translate passion into professional potential.

A Holistic Creative Curriculum for Future Industry Leaders

The program was designed to offer a comprehensive learning journey, with instruction led by Canon ambassadors Emmanuel Oyeleke and Daniel Ehimen, a celebrated Nigerian cinematographer and director. Through interactive workshops, technical tutorials, and real-world assignments such as photo and video walks, participants learned to master digital tools and refine their artistic voice.

Key elements of the program included:

Hands-on training with Canon equipment in photography and videography

Practical instruction on printing and image production techniques

Portfolio development sessions to prepare participants for creative careers

Mentorship and peer-to-peer learning in a supportive environment

The initiative culminated in a vibrant portfolio exhibition, where graduates showcased their work—from expressive portraits and vibrant still life to compelling video narratives—demonstrating their technical proficiency, creativity, and growth over the program.

Canon’s Kyosei Philosophy: Growing Together Through Empowerment

Canon’s ‘Kyosei’ philosophy, which means “living and working together for the common good,” was on full display throughout the program. Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa, emphasized that the success of ‘Women Who Empower’ underscores the company’s long-term dedication to education, diversity, and economic empowerment.

“The success of Season 2 reflects Canon’s unwavering commitment to supporting women across Africa’s creative landscape. These women have grown their confidence, networks, and skills—and we’re proud to be part of that journey,” said Adukia.

Canon’s broader commitment to inclusivity is exemplified by its leadership structure, with over 63% of leadership roles at its Middle East and Africa HQ held by women. This leadership ethos informs its growing portfolio of empowerment initiatives.

WISCAR’s Vision: Translating Action Into Impact

Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, praised the transformative power of the initiative, which aligns with the International Women’s Day 2025 theme, “Accelerate Action.”

“Season 2 of ‘Women Who Empower’ is proof that when women are given the tools, training, and encouragement, they become changemakers—not only for themselves but for the creative economy at large,” she said.

Stories of Transformation: Women Who Empowered Themselves Two participants received special recognition for their exceptional performance throughout the program. Their work stood out for originality, technical skill, and compelling storytelling.

Oluwayemisi Rosemary Onadipe, a visual storyteller, shared how the program revolutionized her approach:

“Before this program, I relied solely on natural light. Now, I understand how to use artificial lighting creatively and have transitioned from phone-based videography to mastering Canon camera systems. I gained more than technical knowledge—I found purpose.”

Rasaq Adedoyin Muibat, an aspiring content creator, said:

“Learning from Emmanuel and Daniel was inspiring. Each session pushed me to refine my voice and grow as a creative leader. I now feel empowered to pursue my vision and guide others.”

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Momentum Through Partnerships

As Canon continues to champion gender equity and creative innovation, plans are underway for future collaborations and expanded programming. The ‘Women Who Empower’ initiative is part of a broader effort by Canon to foster inclusive growth and opportunity in imaging and media industries across Africa.

Through strategic partnerships with organizations like WISCAR, Canon is demonstrating that investing in women’s creativity and skills development can transform lives, industries, and economies.

Empowerment Through Innovation and Inclusion

The successful conclusion of Season 2 of ‘Women Who Empower’ highlights how skill-building, mentorship, and community engagement can unlock potential and elevate voices in the creative sector. As Canon and WISCAR look toward the future, their shared vision continues to inspire women across Africa to lead, create, and thrive in industries where they have historically been underrepresented.