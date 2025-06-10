Vikas Singh Takes Charge as Managing Director at Greaves Electric Mobility
Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd has appointed Vikas Singh as Managing Director, effective June 2, 2025. Singh brings a wealth of leadership experience from various Indian and multinational companies and will lead the company's growth initiatives. The current management team will report directly to him.
Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd (GEML), the electric mobility division of Greaves Cotton, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Vikas Singh as the new Managing Director, effective from June 2, 2025.
With an extensive leadership background in both Indian and international organizations, Singh is set to spearhead the next growth phase of GEML, with the team currently in place reporting directly to him.
The company emphasized its commitment to its long-term strategic vision and growth, highlighting the Board's decision to strengthen leadership with Singh's appointment as Managing Director.
