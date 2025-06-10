Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Embraces Contactless Travel with NCMC Cards

Mumbai Metro Line-3 commuters can now use the contactless National Common Mobility Cards, facilitating seamless travel from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk. This initiative, launched by MMRC with RuPay in collaboration with NPCI and SBI, enables unified commuting across various metro lines and transport services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:28 IST
Mumbai Metro Line-3 commuters can now enjoy a modernized travel experience using contactless National Common Mobility Cards, effective from Wednesday, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). This advancement allows passengers to easily tap to travel between key stops, elevating the corridor to match other metro services.

The innovative move, in partnership with RuPay, NPCI, and SBI, was unveiled by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Notably, this marks the Aqua Line as the city's premier fully underground metro corridor.

MMRC has confirmed that these cards, offered without a fee but with a mandatory top-up, are usable across various services, enhancing convenience by making Line-3 NCMC-compatible with other metro lines and transport systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

