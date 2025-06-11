Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Truce: Framework Reached Amid Rare Earth Contest

U.S. and Chinese officials announced a new framework to revitalize a trade truce. Discussions in London aimed to lift China's rare earth export restrictions and ease U.S. export controls. Although progress was made, durable resolution of trade differences remains distant. The framework awaits approval from Presidents Trump and Xi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:29 IST
U.S.-China Trade Truce: Framework Reached Amid Rare Earth Contest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. and Chinese officials revealed on Tuesday their agreement on a framework to revive a trade truce, removing China's export restrictions on rare earths. The talks, held in London over two days, involved significant negotiations, but the long-term resolution to trade disparities remains uncertain as the framework awaits presidential approval.

The discussions followed a stalled agreement from Geneva, which saw China maintaining restrictions on critical mineral exports, leading to the Trump administration's countermeasure of restricting semiconductor design software exports, among others. The newly reached framework in London proposes easing some U.S. export restrictions, though specifics were not shared.

The agreement aims to address export control disputes, yet doesn't resolve deeply rooted differences over Trump's unilateral tariffs or longstanding U.S. concerns about China's economic model. The progress comes with a deadline of August 10 to finalize a comprehensive agreement, or face sharp increases in tariffs.

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025