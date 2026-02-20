TradeFlock Unveils 40 Under 40: Pioneers Reshaping India's Industries

TradeFlock has announced its 2026 edition of '40 Under 40,' celebrating visionary entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who are at the forefront of change across diverse industries in India. The list is a commendable gathering of young leaders who exhibit resilience, innovation, and a transformative vision for the future.

This year's prestigious list, including names such as Vishnu Rajendran Pillai and Kailash Nadh, represents sectors like AI, Ed-Tech, and FinTech. Every nominee underwent rigorous evaluation, based on factors such as leadership, growth, and impact, before being featured in this distinguished collection of talents.

TradeFlock aims to spotlight these groundbreaking leaders not only to celebrate their current achievements but also to underscore their potential to redefine industries and influence global markets. This initiative reflects India's growing reputation as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.