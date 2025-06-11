Left Menu

Qantas to Wind Down Jetstar Asia Amid Rising Costs and Intense Rivalry

Qantas Airways has announced the closure of its Singapore-based budget carrier Jetstar Asia, citing increased supplier costs, high airport fees, and fierce competition. The shutdown will result in approximately 500 job losses, with the fleet being redirected to Australia and New Zealand for redeployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:58 IST
Qantas to Wind Down Jetstar Asia Amid Rising Costs and Intense Rivalry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Qantas Airways has decided to shut down Jetstar Asia, its Singapore-based budget carrier, attributing the decision to escalating supplier costs, surging airport charges, and formidable regional competition.

The closure, set for next month, will see the redeployment of Jetstar Asia's fleet to Australia and New Zealand, however, this will lead to the loss of up to 500 jobs. Jetstar Asia had been operating 16 intra-Asia routes from Changi Airport in Singapore.

The airline has faced several challenges, including increased operational costs and intense competition from rival budget carriers such as Singapore Airlines' Scoot and AirAsia. Despite posting profits in only six out of its 20 years, the airline was expected to bear an underlying loss of A$35 million this financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025