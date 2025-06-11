India's Tea Exports Surge: A Promising Brew

Indian tea exports have shown a remarkable increase, rising by 9.92% to reach 254.67 million kg from January to December 2024, compared to 231.69 million kg the previous year.

According to the Tea Board's latest figures, production in North Indian estates recorded a notable 9.79% rise, totalling 154.81 million kg in 2024 compared to the previous year's 141 million kg.

South India also contributed to the upward trend, with production climbing by 10.11% to 99.86 million kg over the same period. However, provisional data for early 2025 indicates a dip in South India's production by 14.38%, while the overall national production saw a marginal increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)