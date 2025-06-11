Katrina Kaif Unveiled as Global Brand Ambassador for Visit Maldives

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has announced Bollywood star Katrina Kaif as its new Global Brand Ambassador. This partnership aligns with the launch of the Visit Maldives Summer Sale Campaign, intending to lure vacationers with the nation's unparalleled luxury and stunning vistas.

Katrina Kaif, a globally respected entertainer and entrepreneur, lauded for her work in cinema and business, brings significant influence to the role. Kaif expressed excitement about her new position, highlighting the Maldives' blend of elegance and tranquility and underscoring her ambition to bring the destination's unique appeal to a worldwide audience.

Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO & MD of Visit Maldives, praised Kaif's appointment, noting her strong worldwide appeal as ideal for promoting 'The Sunny Side of Life.' The campaign, active in key markets including the UK and Russia, features exclusive offers on luxury escapes, illustrating the commitment to boosting international tourism for Summer 2025 and beyond.