Manojit Acharya Leads Jungheinrich's APAC Expansion

In a strategic leadership move, Jungheinrich has named Manojit Acharya as the new Vice President for its Asia-Pacific operations. This appointment is part of the company's ambitious Strategy 2030+, a roadmap targeting €10 billion in revenue by 2030 through global expansion.

Acharya, who brings over 25 years of industrial experience, has a strong record in scaling operations and market growth. He aims to reinforce Jungheinrich's presence in the APAC region, a central focus in the company's growth strategy, with plans for automation and portfolio enhancements.

Jungheinrich continues to align its regional leadership with global strategies, and Acharya's appointment signals a strong commitment to meet rising demands and leverage emerging market opportunities in the Asia-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)