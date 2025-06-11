Left Menu

Manojit Acharya Leads Jungheinrich's APAC Expansion

Jungheinrich appoints Manojit Acharya as Vice President for Asia-Pacific, emphasizing strategic expansion under the Strategy 2030+ initiative. With 25 years in industrial sectors, Acharya aims to leverage his expertise to boost growth and customer relationships in the dynamic APAC market, aligning with global revenue goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:07 IST
  • India

In a strategic leadership move, Jungheinrich has named Manojit Acharya as the new Vice President for its Asia-Pacific operations. This appointment is part of the company's ambitious Strategy 2030+, a roadmap targeting €10 billion in revenue by 2030 through global expansion.

Acharya, who brings over 25 years of industrial experience, has a strong record in scaling operations and market growth. He aims to reinforce Jungheinrich's presence in the APAC region, a central focus in the company's growth strategy, with plans for automation and portfolio enhancements.

Jungheinrich continues to align its regional leadership with global strategies, and Acharya's appointment signals a strong commitment to meet rising demands and leverage emerging market opportunities in the Asia-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

