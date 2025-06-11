Manojit Acharya Leads Jungheinrich's APAC Expansion
Jungheinrich appoints Manojit Acharya as Vice President for Asia-Pacific, emphasizing strategic expansion under the Strategy 2030+ initiative. With 25 years in industrial sectors, Acharya aims to leverage his expertise to boost growth and customer relationships in the dynamic APAC market, aligning with global revenue goals.
In a strategic leadership move, Jungheinrich has named Manojit Acharya as the new Vice President for its Asia-Pacific operations. This appointment is part of the company's ambitious Strategy 2030+, a roadmap targeting €10 billion in revenue by 2030 through global expansion.
Acharya, who brings over 25 years of industrial experience, has a strong record in scaling operations and market growth. He aims to reinforce Jungheinrich's presence in the APAC region, a central focus in the company's growth strategy, with plans for automation and portfolio enhancements.
Jungheinrich continues to align its regional leadership with global strategies, and Acharya's appointment signals a strong commitment to meet rising demands and leverage emerging market opportunities in the Asia-Pacific.
