Encroachment Hinders Industrial Growth in Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, industrial development is delayed as 150 kanals of identified land in Samba district remain encroached. Though 522 kanals were allocated in 2016, only a part is handed over due to formalities and encroachments, affecting plans for industrial units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant hindrance stands in the way of industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, as a large portion of allocated land remains inaccessible due to encroachment. The issue was highlighted in a governmental review, sparking concerns over the pace of progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary revealed that out of the 522 kanals sanctioned for industrial development in 2016, only 236 kanals and 10 marlas have been formally transferred to the State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO). However, encroachment hampers the full utilization of the land.

Efforts are underway to resolve the encroachments affecting 150 kanals, as 37 industrial units are ready to proceed once legal possession is confirmed. The transfer of the remaining 285.5 kanals to the Industries and Commerce Directorate remains vital for further allotments to entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

