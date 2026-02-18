Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A Blueprint for Industrial Growth

The Madhya Pradesh state budget for 2026-27 aims to enhance investment, infrastructure, and job creation. With an outlay of Rs 4.38 lakh crore, the budget focuses on women, the poor, and farmers, while emphasizing industrial growth through the development of new parks and a FinTech City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A Blueprint for Industrial Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Madhya Pradesh unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, lauded by industrial organizations as a catalyst for ramping up investment, infrastructure, and employment opportunities. State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a progressive budget with a total outlay of Rs 4.38 lakh crore, featuring a six-pronged developmental framework prioritizing the welfare of women, the poor, and farmers.

This budget, touted as India's first rolling budget, refrains from imposing any new taxes and allocates Rs 5,957 crore towards bolstering investment and industrialization efforts. Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh president, Yogesh Mehta, highlighted the move as a positive step towards promoting industrialization, supported by the development of 48 new industrial parks to accelerate investment, infrastructure expansion, and employment-oriented training programs. Such initiatives are poised to position Madhya Pradesh as a major industrial center.

Pithampur Industrial Association President Dr. Gautam Kothari echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the transformative potential of the Pithampur Economic Corridor. The budget also earmarks funds for developing a FinTech City and data centers, projecting to attract Rs 15,000 crore in new investments, thereby opening new avenues of prosperity and competitiveness in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

 Global
3
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
4
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026