Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A Blueprint for Industrial Growth

The state of Madhya Pradesh unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, lauded by industrial organizations as a catalyst for ramping up investment, infrastructure, and employment opportunities. State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a progressive budget with a total outlay of Rs 4.38 lakh crore, featuring a six-pronged developmental framework prioritizing the welfare of women, the poor, and farmers.

This budget, touted as India's first rolling budget, refrains from imposing any new taxes and allocates Rs 5,957 crore towards bolstering investment and industrialization efforts. Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh president, Yogesh Mehta, highlighted the move as a positive step towards promoting industrialization, supported by the development of 48 new industrial parks to accelerate investment, infrastructure expansion, and employment-oriented training programs. Such initiatives are poised to position Madhya Pradesh as a major industrial center.

Pithampur Industrial Association President Dr. Gautam Kothari echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the transformative potential of the Pithampur Economic Corridor. The budget also earmarks funds for developing a FinTech City and data centers, projecting to attract Rs 15,000 crore in new investments, thereby opening new avenues of prosperity and competitiveness in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)