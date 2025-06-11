Tariffs Trigger Inflation Surge in the U.S.

U.S. inflation appears to be on the rise as tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump take effect, particularly impacting the costs of imported goods like clothing and appliances. Despite potential moderating factors, such as lower gas prices, economists forecast a notable uptick in inflation figures.

According to a government inflation report, consumer prices rose 2.5% in May compared to the previous year, with core prices—excluding food and energy—increasing to 2.9%. The Federal Reserve monitors these core figures closely, as they indicate longer-term inflation trends beyond volatile sectors.

As economists predict higher costs in the coming months, the Federal Reserve has paused rate adjustments to better understand tariff impacts. Companies are beginning to respond, with some, like Walmart, already raising prices. The situation underscores ongoing economic uncertainty as new tariffs take effect.

